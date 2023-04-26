Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) by analysts is $0.80, The public float for NAK is 518.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NAK was 1.21M shares.

NAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) has decreased by -0.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NAK’s Market Performance

NAK’s stock has fallen by -15.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly drop of -12.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.34% for NAK’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2017.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAK reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2016.

NAK Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2448. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.