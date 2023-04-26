NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s (NEX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NEX stock has gone down by -0.06%, with a monthly gain of 3.88% and a quarterly plunge of -11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for NEX’s stock, with a -10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) by analysts is $14.67, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for NEX is 218.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.15% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NEX was 4.61M shares.

NEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has dropped by -0.18 compared to previous close of 8.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

NEX Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Iluyomade Oladipo, who sale 12,833 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Iluyomade Oladipo now owns 11,547 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $137,114 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 272,716 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,890,788 shares at $2,708,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.