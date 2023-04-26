Navigating the Volatility of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) Stock

In the past week, NOC stock has gone down by -4.84%, with a monthly decline of -0.93% and a quarterly plunge of -2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Northrop Grumman Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.41% for NOC’s stock, with a -6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is $510.21, which is $64.85 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 151.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOC on April 26, 2023 was 940.05K shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has decreased by -2.47 when compared to last closing price of 465.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $478, previously predicting the price at $500. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NOC, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $469.75. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Perry David T, who sale 3,999 shares at the price of $469.65 back on Mar 06. After this action, Perry David T now owns 8,717 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,878,187 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,810 shares at $467.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 16,240 shares at $1,313,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.