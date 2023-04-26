MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.49 in comparison to its previous close of 544.61, however, the company has experienced a -13.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Scoring the Scorekeepers: S&P Global vs. MSCI

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is above average at 43.96x. The 36-month beta value for MSCI is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MSCI is $577.83, which is $105.03 above than the current price. The public float for MSCI is 77.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MSCI on April 26, 2023 was 440.69K shares.

MSCI’s Market Performance

MSCI’s stock has seen a -13.46% decrease for the week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month and a -9.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for MSCI Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.21% for MSCI’s stock, with a -3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSCI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSCI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $580 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to MSCI, setting the target price at $515 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

MSCI Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI fell by -13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $539.40. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw 1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Mak Jennifer H, who sale 900 shares at the price of $559.89 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mak Jennifer H now owns 6,843 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $503,901 using the latest closing price.

Gutowski Robert J., the General Counsel of MSCI Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $511.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Gutowski Robert J. is holding 15,343 shares at $511,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value -87.30, with 18.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.