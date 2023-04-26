MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is 5.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTG is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is $16.63, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 285.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On April 26, 2023, MTG’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

MTG) stock’s latest price update

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.84relation to previous closing price of 14.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

MTG’s Market Performance

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month, and a 3.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for MTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTG, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.