MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, MXCT stock has gone down by -8.91%, with a monthly gain of 14.91% and a quarterly plunge of -15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for MaxCyte Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for MXCT’s stock, with a -14.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) by analysts is $11.21, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for MXCT is 98.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MXCT was 552.38K shares.

MXCT stock's latest price update

The stock of MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) has decreased by -5.81 when compared to last closing price of 4.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Doerfler Douglas, who sale 12,718 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Apr 12. After this action, Doerfler Douglas now owns 333,197 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $63,590 using the latest closing price.

Ross Thomas M., the EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of MaxCyte Inc., sale 5,583 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Ross Thomas M. is holding 0 shares at $27,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.