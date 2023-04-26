Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masco Corporation (MAS) is $56.96, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on April 26, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 51.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MAS’s Market Performance

Masco Corporation (MAS) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.54% gain in the past month and a -1.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for MAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for MAS’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $56 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to MAS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MAS Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.12. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 33,947 shares at the price of $53.26 back on Feb 27. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 200,305 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $1,808,017 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 69,203 shares at $55.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 258,085 shares at $3,849,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -152.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masco Corporation (MAS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.