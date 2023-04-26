Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 174.33. However, the company has seen a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that Marriott Earnings Top Views as Travel Demand Holds Strong

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 23.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $181.17, which is $8.43 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAR on April 26, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stock saw an increase of -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.41% and a quarterly increase of 1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for MAR’s stock, with a 8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.92. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Breland Benjamin T., who sale 600 shares at the price of $165.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, Breland Benjamin T. now owns 8,479 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $99,318 using the latest closing price.

Breland Benjamin T., the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 625 shares at $163.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Breland Benjamin T. is holding 9,079 shares at $101,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 182.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.