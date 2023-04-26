Make Informed Decisions with Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock Updates

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a -0.46% decrease in the past week, with a 4.74% gain in the past month, and a 12.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for WYNN’s stock, with a 35.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WYNN is $124.65, which is $9.79 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume for WYNN on April 26, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.49 in relation to its previous close of 114.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.75. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 10,901 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 255,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,125,637 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE, the CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,000 shares at $108.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMERON-DOE JULIE is holding 65,970 shares at $432,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.