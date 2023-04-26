LXP Industrial Trust’s (LXP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a -4.12% drop in the past month, and a -18.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for LXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for LXP’s stock, with a -9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is above average at 24.28x. The 36-month beta value for LXP is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LXP is $11.25, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for LXP is 269.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on April 26, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

LXP) stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 9.58. However, the company has seen a -2.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to LXP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

LXP Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from FRARY RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jun 13. After this action, FRARY RICHARD now owns 143,606 shares of LXP Industrial Trust, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Arun, the Director of LXP Industrial Trust, purchase 9,600 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Gupta Arun is holding 26,465 shares at $99,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.63 for the present operating margin

+26.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at +35.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 64.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.14. Total debt to assets is 37.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.