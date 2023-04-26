Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has seen a 0.08% increase in the past week, with a 18.94% gain in the past month, and a 19.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for LULU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LULU is $403.56, which is $28.87 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 111.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for LULU on April 26, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has dropped by -2.24 in relation to previous closing price of 381.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Lululemon Might Be Looking to Sell Mirror. It Shouldn’t Come as a Surprise.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $450 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $440, previously predicting the price at $350. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Sell” to LULU, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.60. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from BURGOYNE CELESTE, who sale 17,343 shares at the price of $362.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, BURGOYNE CELESTE now owns 15,302 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $6,278,170 using the latest closing price.

Henry Kathryn, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 189 shares at $351.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Henry Kathryn is holding 4,102 shares at $66,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.