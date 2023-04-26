Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen a -9.64% decrease in the past week, with a -13.42% drop in the past month, and a -24.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.70% for LSPD’s stock, with a -24.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSPD is $22.54, The public float for LSPD is 135.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on April 26, 2023 was 911.55K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 13.50. However, the company has seen a -9.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw -10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.45 for the present operating margin

+30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -52.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.63. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.