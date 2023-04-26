Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.78 in relation to its previous close of 232.51. However, the company has experienced a -3.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/22 that Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical-Development Business

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is above average at 16.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is $282.14, which is $63.22 above the current market price. The public float for LH is 88.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LH on April 26, 2023 was 595.93K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has seen a -3.84% decrease in the past week, with a 1.37% rise in the past month, and a -12.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for LH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.53% for LH’s stock, with a -5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $250 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LH, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

LH Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.59. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Schroeder Mark S, who sale 3,897 shares at the price of $225.81 back on Mar 31. After this action, Schroeder Mark S now owns 6,687 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $879,982 using the latest closing price.

Kirchgraber Paul R, the CEO, Covance Drug Development of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 8,000 shares at $250.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kirchgraber Paul R is holding 9,069 shares at $2,004,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.