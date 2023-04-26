KT Corporation (KT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KT is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KT is $16.73, which is $3.38 above the current price. The public float for KT is 467.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on April 26, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 11.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KT’s Market Performance

KT’s stock has fallen by -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.86% and a quarterly drop of -24.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.98% for KT Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for KT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KT reach a price target of $18.74. The rating they have provided for KT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

KT Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, KT Corporation saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KT Corporation (KT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.