KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) has gone down by -8.63% for the week, with a -4.16% drop in the past month and a -32.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for KREF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for KREF’s stock, with a -35.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is above average at 45.93x. The 36-month beta value for KREF is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KREF is $13.21, which is $4.87 above than the current price. The public float for KREF is 58.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume of KREF on April 26, 2023 was 542.12K shares.

KREF) stock’s latest price update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.65 in comparison to its previous close of 11.12, however, the company has experienced a -8.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Analysts’ Opinion of KREF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KREF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KREF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KREF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KREF reach a price target of $21.50. The rating they have provided for KREF stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to KREF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

KREF Trading at -17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KREF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KREF fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KREF starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 4,250,000 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Jun 07. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 10,000,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., valued at $82,917,500 using the latest closing price.

KKR REFT Holdings L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., sale 4,250,000 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. is holding 10,000,000 shares at $82,917,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KREF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.65 for the present operating margin

+91.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), the company’s capital structure generated 392.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.69. Total debt to assets is 79.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.