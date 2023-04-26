Kellogg Company (K) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has increased by 1.38 when compared to last closing price of 67.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 24.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.

The public float for K is 317.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of K on April 26, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

K’s Market Performance

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 4.70% rise in the past month, and a 1.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.78% for K’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $71 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

K Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.48. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.14 back on Apr 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,131,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,714,320 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $67.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,231,838 shares at $6,764,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.