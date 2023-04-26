Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) by analysts is $47.96, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 141.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of IONS was 861.20K shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has soared by 0.45 in relation to previous closing price of 35.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.68% gain in the past month and a -10.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for IONS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for IONS’s stock, with a -11.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $31 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IONS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IONS Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.29. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Baroldi Joseph, who sale 3,880 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Apr 18. After this action, Baroldi Joseph now owns 10,571 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $141,631 using the latest closing price.

Cadoret-Manier Onaiza, the EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,582 shares at $36.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Cadoret-Manier Onaiza is holding 24,312 shares at $94,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.