Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 107.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICE is $129.31, which is $23.66 above the current price. The public float for ICE is 551.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on April 26, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has seen a -1.07% decrease for the week, with a 9.08% rise in the past month and a 0.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.13. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $104.80 back on Feb 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 21,481 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $167,680 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 81,827 shares at $104.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,203,104 shares at $8,511,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.