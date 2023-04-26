Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has gone down by -7.86% for the week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month and a -5.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for IART’s stock, with a 0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is 27.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IART is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $59.40, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 72.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On April 26, 2023, IART’s average trading volume was 475.54K shares.

IART) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) has decreased by -9.18 when compared to last closing price of 58.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Campbell Soup Names New CFO as It Looks to Continue Strong Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IART reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for IART stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to IART, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

IART Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.57. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from McBreen Michael J., who sale 1,843 shares at the price of $54.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, McBreen Michael J. now owns 28,796 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $100,064 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ROBERT T. JR., the EVP & President, TT of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, sale 1,566 shares at $55.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that DAVIS ROBERT T. JR. is holding 45,920 shares at $86,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.