InMode Ltd. (INMD): A Technical Analysis

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is $46.60, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INMD on April 26, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has dropped by -3.45 compared to previous close of 37.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INMD’s Market Performance

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.31% gain in the past month and a 4.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for INMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for INMD’s stock, with a 8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INMD, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

INMD Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.75. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.