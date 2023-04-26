IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BACK is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BACK is 26.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on April 26, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has surged by 5.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.14, but the company has seen a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK’s stock has risen by 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly drop of -53.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.55% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for BACK’s stock, with a -63.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1415. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -27.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.