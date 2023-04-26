Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOTH is 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOTH is $9.50, which is $7.86 above the current price. The public float for HOTH is 3.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOTH on April 26, 2023 was 762.70K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

HOTH) stock’s latest price update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s stock price has dropped by -13.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOTH’s Market Performance

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has experienced a -20.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.11% drop in the past month, and a -68.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for HOTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for HOTH’s stock, with a -72.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH fell by -17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0211. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOTH starting from Knie Robb, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Knie Robb now owns 828,259 shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,900 using the latest closing price.

Knie Robb, the CEO and President of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Knie Robb is holding 818,259 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

The total capital return value is set at -194.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.05. Equity return is now at value -138.50, with -120.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.