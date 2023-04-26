Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 26.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 8.36x. The 36-month beta value for HMC is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMC is $30.43, which is $5.59 above than the current price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on April 26, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has seen a -1.93% decrease for the week, with a 0.66% rise in the past month and a 8.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.89% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for HMC’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.30. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.99. Total debt to assets is 35.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.