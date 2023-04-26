HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock Observes -6.92% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, HIVE stock has gone down by -20.51%, with a monthly gain of 0.64% and a quarterly plunge of -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.43% for HIVE’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIVE is 4.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIVE is $6.00, which is $1.85 above the current price. The public float for HIVE is 83.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on April 26, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.32 in relation to its previous close of 3.15. However, the company has experienced a -20.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIVE reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for HIVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HIVE, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIVE Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -20.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 118.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.