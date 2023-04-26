Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has seen a -10.65% decrease in the past week, with a -18.64% drop in the past month, and a -15.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.93% for HIMX’s stock, with a -5.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 4.77x. The 36-month beta value for HIMX is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIMX is $8.22, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for HIMX is 172.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on April 26, 2023 was 906.10K shares.

The stock of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) has decreased by -4.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

HIMX Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.46. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.