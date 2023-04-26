Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HLT stock has gone down by -0.47%, with a monthly gain of 11.00% and a quarterly surge of 4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for HLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) by analysts is $154.44, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 265.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.63M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 148.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/22 that Hilton Sees a New Golden Age of Travel. Can It Last?

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.11. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 90 shares at the price of $138.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 64,434 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $12,425 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Kristin Ann, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 32,863 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Campbell Kristin Ann is holding 221,037 shares at $4,959,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Equity return is now at value -143.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.