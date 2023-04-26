Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has gone down by -4.12% for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a -22.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for HIW’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIW is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HIW is $27.33, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for HIW on April 26, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 22.50, however, the company has experienced a -4.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HIW, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Maiorana Brendan C, the EVP, CFO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Maiorana Brendan C is holding 39,254 shares at $40,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.