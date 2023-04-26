Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is $73.47, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for MOMO is 139.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOMO on April 26, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has plunged by -1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 8.22, but the company has seen a -12.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOMO’s Market Performance

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has seen a -12.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.76% decline in the past month and a -21.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for MOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.10% for MOMO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOMO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO fell by -12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+41.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc. stands at +11.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.16. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.