Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Stock Experiences 9.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, HCSG stock has gone up by 3.17%, with a monthly gain of 9.90% and a quarterly surge of 11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for HCSG’s stock, with a 8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is above average at 29.79x. The 36-month beta value for HCSG is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCSG is $15.33, which is $0.52 above than the current price. The public float for HCSG is 73.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. The average trading volume of HCSG on April 26, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

HCSG) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.74 in comparison to its previous close of 13.88, however, the company has experienced a 3.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCSG reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for HCSG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to HCSG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

HCSG Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Brophy Andrew M, who sale 951 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Feb 24. After this action, Brophy Andrew M now owns 3,644 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $12,753 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.