HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDB is $72.42, which is $10.43 above the current price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on April 26, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 70.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.75% rise in the past month, and a -2.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for HDB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.41. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.