GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 3.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRWG is $5.19, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.78% of that float. The average trading volume for GRWG on April 26, 2023 was 982.14K shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has seen a -9.66% decrease in the past week, with a -12.65% drop in the past month, and a -35.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for GRWG’s stock, with a -34.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GRWG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -22.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw -26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at -58.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.10. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -47.90 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.41. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.