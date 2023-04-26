Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has decreased by -7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a -10.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 1.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTE is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is $2.01, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 335.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On April 26, 2023, GTE’s average trading volume was 2.87M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has seen a -10.33% decrease in the past week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month, and a -13.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.78% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.47% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8893. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 701,487 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $35,500 using the latest closing price.

Guidry Gary, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Guidry Gary is holding 4,042,135 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.66. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 142.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.74. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.