GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has decreased by -15.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a -38.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCTK is -1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCTK on April 26, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GCTK stock saw an increase of -38.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.40% and a quarterly increase of -58.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 58.26% for GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.01% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of -69.56% for the last 200 days.

GCTK Trading at -39.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 58.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.88%, as shares surge +28.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -38.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9578. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw -60.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.