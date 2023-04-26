Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is $7.30, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for GENI is 114.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On April 26, 2023, GENI’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.72 in relation to its previous close of 4.18. However, the company has experienced a -16.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI’s stock has fallen by -16.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly drop of -23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.24% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of -13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $7 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GENI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

GENI Trading at -20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.