General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is above average at 18.27x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GD is $269.95, which is $55.45 above than the current price. The public float for GD is 273.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on April 26, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

GD stock's latest price update

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.70 in relation to its previous close of 222.74. However, the company has experienced a -6.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that The Case for General Dynamics

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.68% decline in the past month and a -5.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for GD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for GD’s stock, with a -8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $298. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to GD, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

GD Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.22. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Burns Mark Lagrand, who sale 27,600 shares at the price of $226.93 back on Jan 27. After this action, Burns Mark Lagrand now owns 56,909 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $6,263,323 using the latest closing price.

Roualet Mark C., the Executive Vice President of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 23,600 shares at $240.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Roualet Mark C. is holding 142,661 shares at $5,686,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.