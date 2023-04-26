First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.37 in comparison to its previous close of 6.62, however, the company has experienced a -8.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Right Now?

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is $11.00, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for FFWM is 50.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFWM on April 26, 2023 was 929.85K shares.

FFWM’s Market Performance

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has seen a -8.95% decrease in the past week, with a -18.03% drop in the past month, and a -61.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.99% for FFWM’s stock, with a -61.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFWM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FFWM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FFWM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

FFWM Trading at -41.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from HAKOPIAN JOHN, who sale 29,857 shares at the price of $9.27 back on Mar 15. After this action, HAKOPIAN JOHN now owns 620,842 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $276,676 using the latest closing price.

KAVANAUGH SCOTT F, the Chief Executive Officer of First Foundation Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KAVANAUGH SCOTT F is holding 104,756 shares at $19,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc. stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.