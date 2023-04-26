Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is $12.50, which is $8.46 above the current market price. The public float for GSM is 94.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSM on April 26, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

GSM) stock’s latest price update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 4.07. However, the company has seen a -6.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSM’s Market Performance

GSM’s stock has fallen by -6.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.42% and a quarterly drop of -15.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Ferroglobe PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.99% for GSM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

GSM Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Ferroglobe PLC saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.45 for the present operating margin

+35.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe PLC stands at +17.69. The total capital return value is set at 56.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.99. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 22.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.