Examining the Volatility of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has gone down by -4.74% for the week, with a 7.17% rise in the past month and a 57.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for LNTH’s stock, with a 24.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.66.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LNTH is $111.00, which is $24.76 above the current price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on April 26, 2023 was 994.16K shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has dropped by -3.88 in relation to previous closing price of 89.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.29. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Montagut Etienne, who sale 2,118 shares at the price of $88.67 back on Apr 17. After this action, Montagut Etienne now owns 67,254 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $187,803 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $88.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 61,904 shares at $34,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.