Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) Stock

In the past week, RDN stock has gone down by -0.09%, with a monthly gain of 8.48% and a quarterly surge of 11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for RDN’s stock, with a 11.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDN is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDN is $25.29, which is $2.0 above the current price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on April 26, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.43 in comparison to its previous close of 23.39, however, the company has experienced a -0.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $29 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RDN Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Mar 06. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 171,990 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $277,998 using the latest closing price.

Brummer Derek, the President, Mortgage of Radian Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brummer Derek is holding 183,990 shares at $543,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.