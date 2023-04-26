Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) Stock

The stock of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a 21.64% increase in the past week, with a 25.56% gain in the past month, and a 71.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.97% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.44% for LTRY stock, with a simple moving average of 18.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for LTRY is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 22.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of LTRY on April 26, 2023 was 590.38K shares.

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) has surged by 33.40 when compared to previous closing price of 0.36, but the company has seen a 21.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.59%, as shares surge +28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3776. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 168.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.