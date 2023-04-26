Evaluating the Impact of -5.42 Increase on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) Stock

The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has gone down by -6.95% for the week, with a -16.03% drop in the past month and a -31.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.08% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.59% for PPBI’s stock, with a -34.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is 6.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPBI is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is $29.00, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for PPBI is 93.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On April 26, 2023, PPBI’s average trading volume was 613.90K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 21.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPBI, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at -23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw -34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Scott Sherri V., who sale 600 shares at the price of $31.35 back on Mar 06. After this action, Scott Sherri V. now owns 11,856 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $18,810 using the latest closing price.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL, the President & COO of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 19,000 shares at $33.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WILCOX EDWARD EARL is holding 153,782 shares at $634,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.