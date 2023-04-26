Evaluating the Impact of -2.22 Increase on Polaris Inc.’s (PII) Stock

The stock of Polaris Inc. (PII) has seen a -1.92% decrease in the past week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month, and a 1.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for PII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for PII stock, with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is above average at 10.57x. The 36-month beta value for PII is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PII is $112.75, which is $5.88 above than the current price. The public float for PII is 54.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.95% of that float. The average trading volume of PII on April 26, 2023 was 591.29K shares.

PII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has decreased by -2.22 when compared to last closing price of 109.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/22 that Polaris Stock Is Trading Like Demand Will Fade Away. The Market Might Be Wrong.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $125 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

PII Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.96. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw 5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Clark Dougherty Lucy, who sale 10,626 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Clark Dougherty Lucy now owns 12,282 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $1,221,990 using the latest closing price.

Clark Dougherty Lucy, the SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary of Polaris Inc., sale 4,454 shares at $111.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Clark Dougherty Lucy is holding 12,282 shares at $494,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.78 for the present operating margin

+22.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc. stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 23.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.79. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc. (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 197.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.37. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Polaris Inc. (PII) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.