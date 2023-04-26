Evaluating the Impact of 11.91 Increase on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) Stock

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a 27.16% increase in the past week, with a -0.92% drop in the past month, and a -26.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.57% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.58% for DXF’s stock, with a -48.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) by analysts is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DXF was 624.39K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has increased by 11.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.24%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +27.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1277. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.