ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for ETAO is 45.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ETAO was 559.44K shares.

ETAO stock's latest price update

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has plunge by 15.93relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a 11.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -48.55% decline in the past month and a -91.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.83% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.42% for ETAO’s stock, with a -89.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -61.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.01%, as shares sank -49.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +11.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0506. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -91.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.