Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has jumped by 0.46 compared to previous close of 23.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is 24.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for EPRT is 146.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On April 26, 2023, EPRT’s average trading volume was 850.23K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen a -1.03% decrease in the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a -0.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for EPRT’s stock, with a 3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $26 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPRT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

EPRT Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Patten Mark E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Jun 15. After this action, Patten Mark E now owns 84,453 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $20,760 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 459,170 shares at $413,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.