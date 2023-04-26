Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Entergy Corporation (ETR) by analysts is $120.93, which is $12.23 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 202.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.27M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has dropped by -0.24 compared to previous close of 109.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.90% and a quarterly rise of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Entergy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for ETR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $116 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETR, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ETR Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.62. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., who sale 300 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. now owns 3,269 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $31,188 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 213 shares at $103.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,388 shares at $22,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entergy Corporation (ETR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.