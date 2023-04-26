Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) has decreased by -10.78 when compared to last closing price of 161.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) is above average at 4.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is $252.50, which is $108.15 above the current market price. The public float for WIRE is 17.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WIRE on April 26, 2023 was 222.47K shares.

WIRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has seen a -12.94% decrease in the past week, with a -17.86% drop in the past month, and a -4.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for WIRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for WIRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIRE stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for WIRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WIRE in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $65 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIRE reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for WIRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to WIRE, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

WIRE Trading at -19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIRE fell by -13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.65. In addition, Encore Wire Corporation saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WIRE starting from Ford Matthew D., who sale 2,725 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ford Matthew D. now owns 34,138 shares of Encore Wire Corporation, valued at $545,000 using the latest closing price.

Ford Matthew D., the Controller of Encore Wire Corporation, sale 275 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Ford Matthew D. is holding 36,863 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WIRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Wire Corporation stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 57.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.47. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 39.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.