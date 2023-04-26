EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME)’s stock price has plunge by -1.50relation to previous closing price of 160.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) Right Now?

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EME is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EME is $194.00, which is $25.07 above the current price. The public float for EME is 46.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EME on April 26, 2023 was 336.77K shares.

EME’s Market Performance

EME’s stock has seen a 1.06% increase for the week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month and a 7.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for EMCOR Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for EME’s stock, with a 13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EME

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EME reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for EME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

EME Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EME rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.85. In addition, EMCOR Group Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EME starting from Mauricio Maxine Lum, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $149.62 back on Jan 17. After this action, Mauricio Maxine Lum now owns 26,478 shares of EMCOR Group Inc., valued at $374,050 using the latest closing price.

Mauricio Maxine Lum, the EVP and General Counsel of EMCOR Group Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $145.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Mauricio Maxine Lum is holding 24,883 shares at $363,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMCOR Group Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), the company’s capital structure generated 27.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.33. Total debt to assets is 9.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.