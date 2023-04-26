Edison International (EIX) Stock Faces 1.24% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has gone up by 0.71% for the week, with a 6.90% rise in the past month and a 8.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for EIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for EIX’s stock, with a 11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is above average at 46.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edison International (EIX) is $73.38, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for EIX is 382.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EIX on April 26, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

EIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has plunged by -0.69 when compared to previous closing price of 73.77, but the company has seen a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $66 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EIX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

EIX Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.15. In addition, Edison International saw 15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 111 shares at $69.30 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,178 shares at $7,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edison International (EIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.