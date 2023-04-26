East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on April 26, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has plunge by -4.69relation to previous closing price of 53.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has experienced a -3.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.43% drop in the past month, and a -25.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.01. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Oh Irene H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $49.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Oh Irene H now owns 124,925 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $495,130 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 17,136 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.